Trump: Talked to Tuberville Who Hinted at Electoral Challenge

Newsmax Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said Sunday he spoke to Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Saturday night, and Tuberville said he's considering challenging Democrat Joe Biden's win on Jan. 6.
