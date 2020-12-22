Rep. Omar Blasts AOC, Others in Congress for Jumping Line on Vaccine
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () In a scathing Twitter post, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., criticized fellow members of Congress for jumping ahead of the elderly and frontline workers in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Sen. Rand Paul are publicly feuding.
What are they fighting over?
Whether members of Congress should receive a COVID-19 vaccine before healthcare workers and the elderly.
Paul argued that it would be "inappropriate" to jump the line ahead of...