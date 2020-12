You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden picks first Native American as Cabinet sec. - source



President-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to head the Interior Department, according to a person familiar with the matter, and if confirmed by the Senate, she would be the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago Nigerian Activist: I'm hardly surprised 300 schoolboys kidnapped



Becky Anderson speaks to Obiageli Ezekwesili, co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement and former Education Minister of Nigeria, following the abduction of more than 300 school boys in Nigeria,.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 12:43 Published 5 days ago Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his former rival Pete Buttigieg as his pick for U.S. secretary of transportation and if confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Biden to Pick Latino Chief of Connecticut Schools as Education Secretary Dr. Miguel A. Cardona will fulfill Mr. Biden’s promise to appoint a diverse cabinet with an education secretary with public school experience.

NYTimes.com 2 hours ago