Newsom picks California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Harris Senate seat

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, selected California Secretary of State Alex Padilla for the Senate seat that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will vacate.
