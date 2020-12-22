Newsom picks California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Harris Senate seat
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, selected California Secretary of State Alex Padilla for the Senate seat that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will vacate.
