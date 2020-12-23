Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden says 'our darkest days with COVID are ahead of us, not behind us'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden spoke frankly in a rare address on the bleak reality of COVID-19 in the U.S., telling Americans "Our darkest days…are ahead of us, not behind us," during remarks on Tuesday. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Biden: Darkest days in Covid-19 battle are ahead of us

Biden: Darkest days in Covid-19 battle are ahead of us 01:57

 President-elect Joe Biden vowed that he would tell the American public the truth about the coronavirus pandemic before saying that the darkest days in the battle against Covid-19 are ahead of us and not behind us.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed [Video]

President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress late Monday night, but President-elect Joe Biden says more funding is needed and darker days are ahead;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published
Biden Lays out His Plan to Combat Coronavirus [Video]

Biden Lays out His Plan to Combat Coronavirus

On December 8th, President-elect Joe Biden detailed a three-point plan to combat COVID-19 within his first 100 days in office.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Mississippi governor says Biden’s plan for his first 100 days will have ‘zero impact’ on COVID-19 [Video]

Mississippi governor says Biden’s plan for his first 100 days will have ‘zero impact’ on COVID-19

Gov. Tate Reeves says he believes that President-Elect Joe Biden's plan for a 100-day federal mask mandate will have "zero impact" on COVID-19.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden says 'our darkest days' in battling Covid-19 'are ahead of us'

 President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said the "darkest days" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic "are ahead of us, not behind...
Upworthy

Biden’s Ominous Warning: ‘Our Darkest Days In The Battle Against Covid Are Ahead Of Us’

 "Our darkest days in the battle…are ahead of us"
Daily Caller

Joe Biden: 'Darkest days in the battle against Covid are ahead'

 President-elect Biden urges Americans to remain vigilant and prepare for tens of thousands more deaths.
BBC News