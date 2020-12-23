Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s call for $2,000 stimulus checks hailed – by critics Pelosi, AOC, Sanders

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
As if 2020 hasn’t delivered enough unexpected news, consider this: President Trump’s call Tuesday night for Congress to raise coronavirus stimulus payments to Americans to $2,000 won raves from at least three of his harshest critics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill

President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill 02:58

 CBS4's Skyler Henry reports President Trump said the $600 stimulus checks for Americans just isn't enough.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks" [Video]

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks"

CNN’s Abby Phillip speaks with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) about the latest round of relief checks, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and vaccine hesitancy among Blacks.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 08:44Published
The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus [Video]

The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was aiming to deliver aid more efficiently. Business Insider reports that Mnuchin's plan is one-time stimulus checks instead of weekly..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
Dems respond to Trump’s call for direct stimulus checks to Americans [Video]

Dems respond to Trump’s call for direct stimulus checks to Americans

Mnuchin has reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposing $600 direct payments to Americans as part of the stimulus package.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:28Published