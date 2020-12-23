Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Rand Paul's ‘Festivus Report’ claims $54B in tax dollars was 'totally wasted'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
"Seinfeld" fans know that the faux holiday "Festivus" is a time for the airing of grievances. Well, this year Sen. Rand Paul’s grievances amount to about $54 billion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: AOC And Rand Paul Feuding

AOC And Rand Paul Feuding 00:33

 Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Sen. Rand Paul are publicly feuding. What are they fighting over? Whether members of Congress should receive a COVID-19 vaccine before healthcare workers and the elderly. Paul argued that it would be "inappropriate" to jump the line ahead of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information [Video]

Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information

Sen. Rand Paul gave an interview with Fox News, where he gave very misleading information about the COVID-19 virus. He claimed that the millions of people who have survived COVID-19 should "celebrate"..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published