Alex Padilla Makes History As California's First Latino US Senator



History was made in California as Gov. Newsom announced Secretary of State Alex Padilla will replace Vice-President Elect, Kamala Harris.

The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be California's first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the demographic group that makes up nearly 40% of the state's population.