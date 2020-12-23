Trump Urges Congress To Amend COVID Relief Bill By Hiking Stimulus Payments

Global  
 

RTTNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has urged Congress to make amendments to the $900-billion coronavirus pandemic relief Bill it passed on Monday, with a steep hike in stimulus payments. The House and Senate passed a coronavirus relief bill late Monday night, along with legislation to fund the government through the end of September. A one-off $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans was one of the ma
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill

President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill 02:58

 CBS4's Skyler Henry reports President Trump said the $600 stimulus checks for Americans just isn't enough.

