Trump declares war on Thune, but Noem says she won't challenge senator

Wochit Tech - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published Thune Not In Favor Of Senate Overturning Election 00:33 CNN Reports that House Republicans met with Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence. They discussed their plan to overturn the Electoral College votes in January. Senate Majority whip John Thune slammed their efforts. "I think the thing they got to remember is, it's not going anywhere." Indiana Congressman Mo...