Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump declares war on Thune, but Noem says she won't challenge senator

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Soon after President Trump declared that South Dakota Sen. John Thune's "political career is over," the state’s governor and Trump ally Kristi Noem called the number two Republican in the Senate "a friend" and said she wouldn’t "be challenging" Thune when he is up for re-election in 2022.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Thune Not In Favor Of Senate Overturning Election

Thune Not In Favor Of Senate Overturning Election 00:33

 CNN Reports that House Republicans met with Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence. They discussed their plan to overturn the Electoral College votes in January. Senate Majority whip John Thune slammed their efforts. "I think the thing they got to remember is, it's not going anywhere." Indiana Congressman Mo...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Noem rules out Thune challenge after Trump criticizes senator

 South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Tuesday that she has no interest in launching a primary challenge against Senate Majority Whip...
Upworthy