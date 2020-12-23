Trump declares war on Thune, but Noem says she won't challenge senator
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Soon after President Trump declared that South Dakota Sen. John Thune's "political career is over," the state’s governor and Trump ally Kristi Noem called the number two Republican in the Senate "a friend" and said she wouldn’t "be challenging" Thune when he is up for re-election in 2022.
