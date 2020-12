You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Allegedly Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn Before Leaving Office



Before officially leaving the office in 2021, there are a couple of things on President Trump’s to-do list. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:41 Published on November 25, 2020 Trump’s Last (Turkey) Pardon



Corn and Cob now have the dubious honor of joining racist Sheriff Joe Arpaio and conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza on the list of those President Donald Trump has pardoned. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:58 Published on November 24, 2020 Who Will President Trump Pardon Before He Leaves Office?



It’s time to speculate who outgoing President Trump will pardon before he leaves office. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:15 Published on November 17, 2020