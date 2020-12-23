Trump in White House Address: 'Monstrous Fraud' Gave Biden Election
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () President Donald Trump Tuesday night released a 14-minute long video through Facebook declaring the election had been stolen from him in favor of Joe Biden because of "monstrous fraud." "The truth is: We won the election by a landslide, we won it big," Trump said in his...
Oops! White House staffers received an email on Tuesday night with instructions on how to vacate the office. But according to Business Insider, aides were told to 'disregard' the message on Wednesday morning. The message also stated that staff 'will start departing' the week of January 4, and final...