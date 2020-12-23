Global  
 

Trump in White House Address: 'Monstrous Fraud' Gave Biden Election

Newsmax Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump Tuesday night released a 14-minute long video through Facebook declaring the election had been stolen from him in favor of Joe Biden because of "monstrous fraud." "The truth is: We won the election by a landslide, we won it big," Trump said in his...
