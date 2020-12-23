Trump Leaves for Mar-a-Lago After $2K Check Threat, With COVID Relief Still in Limbo
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
After dropping a threat of a veto to the coronavirus and omnibus spending packages, President Donald Trump has taken off for Palm Beach, Florida, Wednesday to spend the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, Fox News reported. Trump is expected to spend 10 days at his winter White House...
