Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Leaves for Mar-a-Lago After $2K Check Threat, With COVID Relief Still in Limbo

Newsmax Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
After dropping a threat of a veto to the coronavirus and omnibus spending packages, President Donald Trump has taken off for Palm Beach, Florida, Wednesday to spend the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, Fox News reported. Trump is expected to spend 10 days at his winter White House...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach 01:54

 Vice President Mike Pence visited Palm Beach County on Tuesday and spoke at a packed convention for young conservatives, many of whom were not wearing face masks as Pence praised the Trump Administration's efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Bill [Video]

Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Bill

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress. In a video, he criticized combining the $900-billion COVID package with another measure funding the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed [Video]

President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress late Monday night, but President-elect Joe Biden says more funding is needed and darker days are ahead;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls On President Trump To Push For COVID-19 Stimulus Plan [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls On President Trump To Push For COVID-19 Stimulus Plan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on the president to secure more economic relief for famililes suffering through the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:18Published