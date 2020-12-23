Global  
 

COVID Relief Bill Morphs Into Test of GOP Loyalty to Trump

Newsmax Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Threatening to tank Congress' massive COVID relief and government funding package, President Donald Trump's demand for bigger aid checks for Americans is forcing some Republicans, traditionally wary of such spending, into an uncomfortable test of allegiance. On Thursday,...
0
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed

President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed 01:49

 President Donald Trump is expected to sign the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress late Monday night, but President-elect Joe Biden says more funding is needed and darker days are ahead; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Trump threatens Covid-19 relief bill as crisis worsens [Video]

Trump threatens Covid-19 relief bill as crisis worsens

As the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the US, President Donald Trump cast doubt on approving the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. CNN’s Alexandra Field reports.

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus..

Trump rejects COVID relief bill [Video]

Trump rejects COVID relief bill

President Trump is demanding changes to the new COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, saying the $600 direct payments allocated in the bill are to small. NBC's Chris Pollone reports.

