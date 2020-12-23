COVID Relief Bill Morphs Into Test of GOP Loyalty to Trump

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump threatens Covid-19 relief bill as crisis worsens



As the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the US, President Donald Trump cast doubt on approving the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. CNN’s Alexandra Field reports. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:07 Published 50 minutes ago Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks



Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 5 hours ago Trump rejects COVID relief bill



President Trump is demanding changes to the new COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, saying the $600 direct payments allocated in the bill are to small. NBC's Chris Pollone reports. Credit: KHSL Published 7 hours ago