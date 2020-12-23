More Pardons From Trump, Including for Manafort, Stone, Jared Kushner's Dad
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered several more pardons, a day after Trump The president issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law...
President Donald Trump on Tuesday (December 22) issued a flurry of pardons and commutations. His clemency list included two people convicted in the investigation into Russia's election interference and three former GOP lawmakers. Eve Johnson reports.