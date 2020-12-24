Global  
 

News Brief: Trump Pardons, Defense Bill Veto, Brexit Negotiators

NPR Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Trump grants another round of pardons. Congress will try to override the president's veto of the defense bill. Brexit negotiators have been working overtime to reach a trade deal by Dec. 31.
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Trump vetoes massive defense bill despite GOP support

Trump vetoes massive defense bill despite GOP support 02:56

 President Donald Trump has vetoed the sweeping defense bill recently passed by Congress. He had previously threatened to do so because it doesn’t include a repeal of Section 230, a law that shields internet companies from being liable for what is posted on their websites by them or third parties....

