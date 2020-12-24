Global  
 

News Brief: Trump Pardons, Defense Bill Veto, Brexit Negotiators

NPR Thursday, 24 December 2020
President Trump grants another round of pardons. Congress will try to override the president's veto of the defense bill. Brexit negotiators have been working overtime to reach a trade deal by Dec. 31.
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote 00:52

 President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual defense policy bill.

