News Brief: Trump Pardons, Defense Bill Veto, Brexit Negotiators
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Trump grants another round of pardons. Congress will try to override the president's veto of the defense bill. Brexit negotiators have been working overtime to reach a trade deal by Dec. 31.
