Ivanka Trump champions working families, fights human trafficking during her father's presidency

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career



REUTERS/Carlos Barria Ivanka Trump is considering the state of Florida as the place to launch her political career, sources close to her told CNN on Friday. The reports come as the first daughter and.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Report: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot



The property is about 60 miles from the president's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2VWl4L8 Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot



President Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election. Business Insider reports Trump has asked for.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago