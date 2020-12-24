Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivanka Trump champions working families, fights human trafficking during her father's presidency

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
While President Donald Trump commanded the nation’s attention over the last four years, his daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, racked up a list of considerable achievements.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Ivanka Trump Helps Out At SW Dade Food Distribution

Ivanka Trump Helps Out At SW Dade Food Distribution 03:09

 Frances Wang reports Ivanka Trump has been involved with Farmers to Families since its inception.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career [Video]

Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Ivanka Trump is considering the state of Florida as the place to launch her political career, sources close to her told CNN on Friday. The reports come as the first daughter and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
Report: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot [Video]

Report: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot

The property is about 60 miles from the president's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2VWl4L8

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published
Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot [Video]

Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot

President Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election. Business Insider reports Trump has asked for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published