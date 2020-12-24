More Migrant Families Deported in FY 2020 Than in Trump's First 3 Years

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tom Hanks stars in his first Western film



It's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western, so he wanted to make sure more when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout the movie had something more to say. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 1 day ago Fisherman left shell-shocked after pulling 19 hand grenades out of a river while magnet fishing



A dad was left shell-shocked after he went magnet fishing for only the second time - and pulled out 19 GRENADES from a single river. Che Williams, 42, decided to visit the River Tame near Sutton.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 2 days ago Homeowner creates stunning Christmas spectacle after hanging 50,000 lights on magnolia tree in his front garden



Dazzling images show 50,000 lights adorning the branches of a magnificent magnolia tree in a contender for Britain's brightest Christmas decorations. Brij Kotecha, 43, spent 22 hours over two days.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago