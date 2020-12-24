Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Migrant Families Deported in FY 2020 Than in Trump's First 3 Years

Newsmax Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
More migrant family members were deported in fiscal 2020 than in President Donald Trump's first three years in office, according to a report published Wednesday by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Laughter & friendship is the same in any language, even in a remote world

Laughter & friendship is the same in any language, even in a remote world 01:27

 One of the biggest thrills of travel is meeting and interacting with people from different worlds and different cultures. These tourists were aboard the FV FeBrina, a scuba diving liveaboard that took them around the remote waters in Papua New Guinea. Exploring Kimbe Bay, they were treated to some to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks stars in his first Western film [Video]

Tom Hanks stars in his first Western film

It's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western, so he wanted to make sure more when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout the movie had something more to say.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Fisherman left shell-shocked after pulling 19 hand grenades out of a river while magnet fishing [Video]

Fisherman left shell-shocked after pulling 19 hand grenades out of a river while magnet fishing

A dad was left shell-shocked after he went magnet fishing for only the second time - and pulled out 19 GRENADES from a single river. Che Williams, 42, decided to visit the River Tame near Sutton..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Homeowner creates stunning Christmas spectacle after hanging 50,000 lights on magnolia tree in his front garden [Video]

Homeowner creates stunning Christmas spectacle after hanging 50,000 lights on magnolia tree in his front garden

Dazzling images show 50,000 lights adorning the branches of a magnificent magnolia tree in a contender for Britain's brightest Christmas decorations. Brij Kotecha, 43, spent 22 hours over two days..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published