President Trump and first lady wish Americans a Merry Christmas

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers



When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 48 minutes ago

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes



U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11 Published 3 hours ago