President Trump and first lady wish Americans a Merry Christmas

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued a joint message wishing Americans a Merry Christmas on Thursday, noting the importance of the holiday and praising Americans' efforts during the pandemic.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: President Trump in West Palm Beach

President Trump in West Palm Beach 00:12

 President Trump and the first lady are in West Palm beach for the holiday and is expected to be there all through the New Year.

