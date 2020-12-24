Loeffler Doubles Her Fundraising as Georgia Runoff Approaches

Loeffler Doubles Her Fundraising as Georgia Runoff Approaches

Kelly Loeffler's campaign to keep her U.S. Senate seat in the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff election took in $64 million over the last two months, more than doubling her campaign coffers compared to the previous 11 months.

