Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs wish Americans a Merry Christmas

FOXNews.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major wished Americans a merry Christmas on Thursday — and gave the public a glimpse of what the White House is in for next month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine shot on live television, says 'nothing to worry about'|Oneindia

Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine shot on live television, says 'nothing to worry about'|Oneindia 01:15

 US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence. The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. His wife Jill received the shot earlier. Biden told Americans...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay? [Video]

White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay?

Oops! White House staffers received an email on Tuesday night with instructions on how to vacate the office. But according to Business Insider, aides were told to 'disregard' the message on Wednesday..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Biden ‘Unlikely’, Wipe Out Student Loan Debt [Video]

Biden ‘Unlikely’, Wipe Out Student Loan Debt

Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden told newspaper columnists on Wednesday that he was “unlikely” to pursue a plan pushed by Sens. Chuck Schumer..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
Border wall construction presses on in Trump's final days [Video]

Border wall construction presses on in Trump's final days

In the waning days of the Trump administration, construction crews are rapidly working to finish the US-Mexico border wall as President-elect Joe Biden pledges to bring construction to a halt. CNN’s..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 05:23Published

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Good Boys — One of Whom Helped Joe Biden Break His Foot — Wish America an Adorable Merry Christmas

 Incoming First Pooches Champ Biden and Major Biden stepped into the limelight to shoot an adorably antic Merry Christmas video from President-elect Joe Biden and...
Mediaite