President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs wish Americans a Merry Christmas

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay?



Oops! White House staffers received an email on Tuesday night with instructions on how to vacate the office. But according to Business Insider, aides were told to 'disregard' the message on Wednesday.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 4 hours ago Biden ‘Unlikely’, Wipe Out Student Loan Debt



Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden told newspaper columnists on Wednesday that he was “unlikely” to pursue a plan pushed by Sens. Chuck Schumer.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 9 hours ago Border wall construction presses on in Trump's final days



In the waning days of the Trump administration, construction crews are rapidly working to finish the US-Mexico border wall as President-elect Joe Biden pledges to bring construction to a halt. CNN’s.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 05:23 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources WATCH: Good Boys — One of Whom Helped Joe Biden Break His Foot — Wish America an Adorable Merry Christmas Incoming First Pooches Champ Biden and Major Biden stepped into the limelight to shoot an adorably antic Merry Christmas video from President-elect Joe Biden and...

Mediaite 12 hours ago



