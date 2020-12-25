Global  
 

Pelosi Sets Up Showdown on Trump's $2,000 Checks After GOP Balks

Newsmax Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
A surprise scuffle over pandemic relief is set to run up against a crucial federal funding deadline next week as Democrats side with President Donald Trump in his demand for $2,000 payments to most Americans and Republicans take up his criticism of government spending.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks 01:18

 Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package. During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed $600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...

