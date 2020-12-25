Pelosi Sets Up Showdown on Trump's $2,000 Checks After GOP Balks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources House GOP kills bid for $2,000 stimulus checks



The House of Representatives failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000 from $600, as lawmakers await President Donald Trump’s.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:29 Published 22 hours ago The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers



When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 22 hours ago Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are "Ridiculously Low"



Trump threatened late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress. This may delay aid for millions on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago