Trump doubles down $2,000 coronavirus check demand

FOXNews.com Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
President Trump on Friday doubled down on his demand for increased coronavirus-related stimulus checks to working-class Americans.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Threatens To Veto Coronavirus Relief Bill

President Trump Threatens To Veto Coronavirus Relief Bill 02:06

 Debra Alfarone reports in a four-minute Twitter video Trump complained that the stimulus checks aren’t large enough.

