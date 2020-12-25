Global  
 

Obama-Appointed Judge Dismisses Nunes' Libel Case Against Washington Post

Newsmax Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
California Rep. Devin Nunes has had his libel case against The Washington Post dismissed by an Obama-appointed judge, who cited procedural deficiencies and ruling that the nine-term Republican didn't state a factual claim of defamation. At issue was a Washington Post story...
