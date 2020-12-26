Trump shuns stimulus bill as pandemic relief expires for millions of Americans
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () President Trump is still not saying whether he will sign the latest $900 billion coronavirus stimulus plan, as federal unemployment benefits and an eviction protection program are expiring for millions of Americans. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who met with the president on Christmas Day, tweeted that Mr. Trump seems convinced that stimulus payments should be more than tripled to $2,000 per person.
When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans aren't buying it. One anonymous GOP official said Trump was throwing a 'tantrum' in order to punish...