AOC Warned to Not Primary Sen. Schumer in '22 Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Liberal New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has officially been warned to not challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in 2022."I think it would be a primary driven by ambition more than by need," New York Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

