Unemployment benefits expire as government is set to shutdown

CBS News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans this weekend. Meanwhile, the government is scheduled to shut down for the third time in President Trump's time in the White House as government funding is set to expire on Monday. Paula Reid reports.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand

From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand 00:36

 President Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package. Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier this week unless lawmakers include $2,000 stimulus payments. Business Insider reports Trump could cost...

