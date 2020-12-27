Unemployment benefits expire as government is set to shutdown
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans this weekend. Meanwhile, the government is scheduled to shut down for the third time in President Trump's time in the White House as government funding is set to expire on Monday. Paula Reid reports.
Unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans this weekend. Meanwhile, the government is scheduled to shut down for the third time in President Trump's time in the White House as government funding is set to expire on Monday. Paula Reid reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources