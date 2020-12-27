When Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock advanced to the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoff, they faced the immediate challenge of winning over the 2 million voters who chose one of the 18 other candidates in November's election.Full Article
Warnock and Loeffler Work to Consolidate Voters for Runoff
Reverend Raphael Warnock visits Macon, encourages residents to vote
WMGT
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Rain or shine, Bibb County residents gathered Friday afternoon in support of Democratic U.S. Senate..
Georgia's Senate runoff elections kicks off with early voting
Newsflare STUDIO
Early voting for two Senate runoff elections in Georgia started Monday, December 14. The voting will decide control of the U.S...
Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff
Reuters - Politics