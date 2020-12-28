Kim Jong Un to Open North Korean Worker's Party Congress Amid Health and Economic Crises

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This hedge fund manager thinks capitalism has to change as Congress passes a short term relief bill



CNN’s Poppy Harlow and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio discuss the economic struggle for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Dalio predicted the 2008 economic crisis and urges for a major.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 07:47 Published 6 days ago GOP Gov. Sununu calls out Congress members for getting vaccine



Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) reacts after New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called members of Congress out for getting the coronavirus vaccine ahead of healthcare workers or residents of.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:31 Published 1 week ago S Korea bans flying anti-N Korea leaflets across border



Ban will take effect in three months and violators face up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($27,400) in fines. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago