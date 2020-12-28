Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Jong Un to Open North Korean Worker's Party Congress Amid Health and Economic Crises

HNGN Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Kim Jong Un to Open North Korean Worker's Party Congress Amid Health and Economic CrisesTo muster stronger public loyalty in him and layout new economic and foreign policies, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to open a massive ruling Workers' Party congress next month despite currently grappling with the toughest challenges in his nine-year rule.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill 02:14

 After letting critical benefits lapse for millions of jobless Americans and poising the government for a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and government funding bill passed by Congress.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This hedge fund manager thinks capitalism has to change as Congress passes a short term relief bill [Video]

This hedge fund manager thinks capitalism has to change as Congress passes a short term relief bill

CNN’s Poppy Harlow and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio discuss the economic struggle for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Dalio predicted the 2008 economic crisis and urges for a major..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 07:47Published
GOP Gov. Sununu calls out Congress members for getting vaccine [Video]

GOP Gov. Sununu calls out Congress members for getting vaccine

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) reacts after New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called members of Congress out for getting the coronavirus vaccine ahead of healthcare workers or residents of..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:31Published
S Korea bans flying anti-N Korea leaflets across border [Video]

S Korea bans flying anti-N Korea leaflets across border

Ban will take effect in three months and violators face up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($27,400) in fines.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published