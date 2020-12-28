Kim Jong Un to Open North Korean Worker's Party Congress Amid Health and Economic Crises
Monday, 28 December 2020 () To muster stronger public loyalty in him and layout new economic and foreign policies, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to open a massive ruling Workers' Party congress next month despite currently grappling with the toughest challenges in his nine-year rule.
