Concern over China's 'secret' trial of group accused of trying to flee Hong Kong
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
British diplomats have been barred from attending the trial of 12 people accused by China of trying to flee Hong Kong by speedboat, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.
