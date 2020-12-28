Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I Regret Nothing': Doctor Who Criticized Trump Parade Works Last Day At Walter Reed

NPR Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
"I stand by my words," says Dr. James Phillips, the Walter Reed physician who said the president's decision to drive by supporters while being treated for COVID-19 endangered his security detail.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Doctor Who Criticized Trump's Drive-By During COVID Hospitalization To Be Removed From Walter Reed Schedule [Video]

Doctor Who Criticized Trump's Drive-By During COVID Hospitalization To Be Removed From Walter Reed Schedule

The doctor who criticized President Donald Trump's brief drive-by outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to see supporters while he was hospitalized for COVID-19 will be removed from..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published