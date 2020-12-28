Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Administration Appeals Court Ruling Blocking US TikTok Ban

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Monday appealed a federal court ruling which allows TikTok to keep operating in the United States despite a move to block the popular social media application on national security grounds. The Justice Department filed the appeal seeking to enforce...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SCOTUS Passes on Challenge to Trump Admin's Controversial Census Bid [Video]

SCOTUS Passes on Challenge to Trump Admin's Controversial Census Bid

The Trump Administration memorandum seeks to exclude undocumented workers from the census count.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump's census case [Video]

Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump's census case

The Supreme Court threw out a challenge to President Donald Trump’s bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted when seats in Congress are divvied up between the states next year.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:04Published
Nevada Supreme Court denies Trump campaign's appeal [Video]

Nevada Supreme Court denies Trump campaign's appeal

The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the Trump campaign's appeal to overturn the results of this year's election in Nevada. The judge ultimately deciding lawyers for the Trump campaign could not prove..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. government appeals the injunction against its TikTok ban

 The U.S. government is appealing the ruling that blocked the Trump administration’s TikTok ban, according to a new court filing. On December 7, 2020, U.S....
TechCrunch