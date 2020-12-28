The House is set to vote Monday to increase federal direct payments included in the pandemic relief bill to $2,000 — in a move likely to die in the Senate. President Trump supports the measure.Full Article
House Set To Vote On Increasing Pandemic Direct Payments To $2,000
NPR 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000
Wochit News
The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under..
You might like
More coverage
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay
Wibbitz Top Stories
Trump Signs
Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay .
President Donald Trump signed the massive
$2.3 trillion..
Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?
Wochit Tech
Trump Renews Calls For $2K
Wochit Business