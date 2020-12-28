Global  
 

Ex-transport minister Hata, 53, dies from COVID-19 after falling ill on Dec 24

Japan Today Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Former transport minister Yuichiro Hata was confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus, his political party said Monday, making him the first sitting member of Japan's Diet…
