Ex-transport minister Hata, 53, dies from COVID-19 after falling ill on Dec 24
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Former transport minister Yuichiro Hata was confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus, his political party said Monday, making him the first sitting member of Japan's Diet…
