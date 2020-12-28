Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Says Trump Pentagon Stalling Transition, Posing Risks

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that Donald Trump's appointees at the Pentagon were stalling on the transition and warned that the United States faces security risks as a result.After he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were briefed by their transition teams on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team [Video]

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:19Published
The latest on the Biden and Trump transition [Video]

The latest on the Biden and Trump transition

The latest on the Biden and Trump transition

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:31Published
Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19 [Video]

Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19

Top US officials should get the COVID-19 vaccine right away, according to infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci says Biden and Harris should get vaccinated "for security reasons." Biden has..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published