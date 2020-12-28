Biden Warns of Trump Officials' 'Roadblocks' to Transition
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and "roadblocks" in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans' security. During remarks Monday in...
President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and "roadblocks" in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans' security. During remarks Monday in...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources