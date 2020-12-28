Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

CBS News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated if he will bring a vote to the floor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: House Set To Vote On Stimulus Amendment

House Set To Vote On Stimulus Amendment 01:32

 The House is voting Monday on an amendment that would increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US House To Vote On Separate Bill To Increase Stimulus Payments [Video]

US House To Vote On Separate Bill To Increase Stimulus Payments

Bofta Yimam reports it's expected to go nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay [Video]

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published
Lindsey Graham Says Trump Wants $2K Checks [Video]

Lindsey Graham Says Trump Wants $2K Checks

Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of Pres. Donald Trump's biggest defenders. Trump spent part of his Christmas with Graham in Palm Beach, Florida. People are waiting to see if Trump sign the COVID-19 relief..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

House Passes $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill, Ending Months-Long Stalemate

 The legislation extending aid to unemployed, providing money for vaccine distribution and a round of $600 stimulus checks was attached to an annual government...
NPR

Stocks move higher in shortened session as market awaits stimulus update

 A unanimous consent vote in the House failed to increase the size of stimulus checks, leaving it up to President Trump to either sign or veto the bill.
Business Insider

READ Pelosi Letter Demanding House GOP Leader McCarthy Allow Addition of $2000 Checks to Covid Bill Immediately

READ Pelosi Letter Demanding House GOP Leader McCarthy Allow Addition of $2000 Checks to Covid Bill Immediately Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi demanded House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy allow unanimous consent to increase Covid stimulus payments to $2000.00 following...
Mediaite