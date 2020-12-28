Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Bolsters Order Barring Investment in Chinese Firms

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Monday strengthened an executive order barring U.S. investors from buying securities of alleged Chinese military-controlled companies, following disagreement among U.S. agencies about how tough to make the directive. The Treasury Department...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

S&P will remove Chinese firms after Trump order [Video]

S&P will remove Chinese firms after Trump order

S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Thursday it would remove Chinese companies including Hikvision from its products, becoming the latest index provider to do so following a Trump administration order..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
Trump signs order to prohibit investing in Chinese firms [Video]

Trump signs order to prohibit investing in Chinese firms

Trump signs an order to prohibit investing in Chinese firms

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:34Published