Nikki Haley dubs 2020 'the year socialism went mainstream'

Socialism became more accepted in 2020 and is on its way to becoming the default economic policy for Democratic politicians, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned Monday. 👓 View full article

