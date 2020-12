Military called in to help testing in schools as government refuses to delay return date Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The military is being called in to help secondary schools and colleges with coronavirus testing at the start of the spring term. The military is being called in to help secondary schools and colleges with coronavirus testing at the start of the spring term. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York City Schools To Reopen To Younger Students December 7



Reuters New York City Public Schools will begin the process of reopening to students for in-person instruction on December 7, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday. The city's pre-school.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on November 29, 2020