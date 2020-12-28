Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., says the Senate won't consider the updated COVID-19 relief bill that includes $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans."They won't consider this at all," Buck said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co."Full Article
Rep. Buck to Newsmax TV: Senate Won't Consider New COVID-19 Relief Bill
