Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Rejects Trump Veto of Defense Bill; Vote Sets Stage for 1st Override of Presidency

Newsmax Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The House of Representatives dealt a blow to President Donald Trump on Monday by rejecting his veto of a defense bill, setting the stage for the Senate to deliver the first veto override of his presidency. The Democratic-controlled House voted 322-87 to override Trump's veto...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto 01:07

 House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto. Both measures in the House required a two-thirds supermajority to continue on for possible consideration in the Senate. Democrats voting for the increased stimulus check amount were joined by 44 Republican...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override [Video]

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:20Published
Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his veto [Video]

Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his veto

President Trump called on the Senate to uphold his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act while lashing out on Twitter at “weak” Republicans. CNN’s Boris Sanchez reports.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:58Published
Mad Bling? Trump Infuriated With FLOTUS-Led Mar-A-Lago Reno [Video]

Mad Bling? Trump Infuriated With FLOTUS-Led Mar-A-Lago Reno

President Donald Trump's next residence after he departs the White House is his members-only club Mar-a-Lago. As Trump played golf and dithered over whether to sign the most recent coronavirus relief..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

US Republicans side with Democrats, override Trump’s defense veto

US Republicans side with Democrats, override Trump’s defense veto The US House of Representatives has rejected Donald Trump’s veto of a defense bill, dealing a blow to the president as it set the stage for the Senate to...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPR