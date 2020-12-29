Global  
 

News Brief: Pandemic Relief, Nashville Bombing, Ga. Senate Runoffs

NPR Tuesday, 29 December 2020
In the contest over COVID-19 relief, the ball is in the GOP's court. Investigators search for a motive behind the Nashville bombing. Plus, Georgia's two crucial Senate runoffs are a week away.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast

FBI: Suspect In Nashville Bombing Died In Blast 01:03

 The agency said the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, appears to have acted alone in the Christmas Day blast. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

