News Brief: Pandemic Relief, Nashville Bombing, Ga. Senate Runoffs
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
In the contest over COVID-19 relief, the ball is in the GOP's court. Investigators search for a motive behind the Nashville bombing. Plus, Georgia's two crucial Senate runoffs are a week away.
