Trump Rips GOP Leaders for Allowing Vote to Override Veto

Newsmax Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump blasted Republican leaders as "weak" and "tired" for allowing a vote to override his veto of the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). His comments came Tuesday...
