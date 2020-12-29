Global  
 

Biden says Trump administration’s plan to distribute vaccines falling ‘far behind’

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is warning that the Trump administration’s effort to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus “is falling behind, far behind.”
News video: Biden says Trump administration far behind on vaccinations

Biden says Trump administration far behind on vaccinations 02:16

 President-elect Joe Biden said that the Trump administration’s plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines across the country was falling “far behind” and promised his administration would focus on getting the vaccines to the Americans.

