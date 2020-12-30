Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Review Wisconsin Challenge

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's campaign on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review 50,000 absentee ballots in Wisconsin in the latest effort to overturn the November 3 election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Takes Aim At 'Weak,' 'Totally Incompetent' Supreme Court [Video]

Trump Takes Aim At 'Weak,' 'Totally Incompetent' Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Saturday aimed a large dose of spleen at the US Supreme Court. According to Business Insider, Trump's latest outburst stems from his loss to now President-elect Joe Biden in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Team Trump Keeps Trying To Overturn Election Results [Video]

Team Trump Keeps Trying To Overturn Election Results

President Donald Trump’s campaign is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule Pennsylvania judges and to reverse court decisions involving mail-in voting.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:25Published
SCOTUS Passes on Challenge to Trump Admin's Controversial Census Bid [Video]

SCOTUS Passes on Challenge to Trump Admin's Controversial Census Bid

The Trump Administration memorandum seeks to exclude undocumented workers from the census count.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Attacks Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice for Rejecting Claims, Encourages State Legislators to Overturn the Election That He Lost

Trump Attacks Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice for Rejecting Claims, Encourages State Legislators to Overturn the Election That He Lost President *Donald Trump* lost Wisconsin. A recount in the state confirmed this, and the Wisconwin Supreme Court completely rejected the Trump campaign's claims.
Mediaite

Court Indicates No Interest to Intervene in Election With Latest Decision

 The U.S. Supreme Court indicated it had no interest in intervening in any election result challenge by President Donald Trump's campaign before the...
Newsmax

Jordan Sekulow to Newsmax TV: SCOTUS Case Hinges on 'Standing'

 The Pennsylvania election challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court might be able to break through and establish "standing," leading to more SCOTUS cases in other...
Newsmax