Trump Asks Supreme Court to Review Wisconsin Challenge
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's campaign on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review 50,000 absentee ballots in Wisconsin in the latest effort to overturn the November 3 election.
