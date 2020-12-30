Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan Rep.-elect Lisa McClain wants to fight to reopen economy: 'I don't think I'm your normal politician'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Rep.-elect Lisa McClain, a small business owner, rose from political obscurity to win a hard-fought open congressional seat in Michigan -- all while maintaining a positive outlook and energy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like