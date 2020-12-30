Global  
 

Individuals with Deposits Established with IRS Could Start Looking for Their Second Stimulus Payments

HNGN Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Individuals with Deposits Established with IRS Could Start Looking for Their Second Stimulus PaymentsTreasury is already taking action to deliver a second stimulus check or another round of Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) despite Congress still debating the size of additional checks. The checks are a part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Sunday and passed by Congress last week.
