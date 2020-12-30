Individuals with Deposits Established with IRS Could Start Looking for Their Second Stimulus Payments
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Treasury is already taking action to deliver a second stimulus check or another round of Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) despite Congress still debating the size of additional checks. The checks are a part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Sunday and passed by Congress last week.