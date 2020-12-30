Reactions to Rep.-elect Luke Letlow's death pour in: 'Devastating loss' Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Political leaders from both sides of the aisle have come forward with expressions of condolences following the death of Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R.-La., at the age of 41 on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead after battle with coronavirus



Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19. He was 41 years old. CNN’s Don Lemon reports. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:06 Published 11 hours ago

